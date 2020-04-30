Brittany Lee Taylor Wilcox
April 2, 1992 –
April 25, 2020
Brittany Lee Taylor Wilcox went to be with the Lord, April 25, 2020. She was born April 2,1992 in Angleton, Texas to Terry and Tina Taylor. She was born on her grandfather; Tony Taylor’s, birthday, he was so happy to have a birthday baby, unfortunately he passed away September of that year so they never got to know each other personally.
When Brittany married Chase and they had Riley she was born on her dad’s birthday, its amazing how things work. Now Brittany and her RaRa can finally celebrate there birthday together in Heaven. Brittany was a devoted mother and wife, she loved to go camping and fishing and enjoyed spending time with her family the most.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Tony Taylor; grandfather, Thomas Wilkinson; grandmother, Lottie Wilkinson.
She is survived by her husband, Chase Wilcox, of Angleton; daughter, Riley Marie Wilcox, of Angleton; dad and mom, Terry and Tina Taylor, of Freeport; sister, Ashley Verdin, of Angleton; sister, Tiffany Taylor, of Angleton; and lots of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and her baby dog, Toto.
Memorial Service for Brittany, age 28, of Angleton, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m Sunday May 3, 2020, at her parents home, 703 Big Slough Rd. Freeport, Texas 77541. Contact Tina Taylor 979-997-0802.
