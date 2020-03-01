James Brian Soukup
March 26, 1959 – February 27, 2020
James Brian (Bubba) Soukup died after a long battle with cancer on February 27, 2020 in Angleton, Texas at the age of 60.
James is survived by his wife, Carolyn McCoslin Soukup, his mother, Bettie Soukup Dudley, his mother-in-law, Janie Harris McCoslin, his father-in-law, Jimmy McCoslin (Debbie), his sisters, Dr. Vicki Marlene Soukup, Claron Elizabeth Clark (Matthew), uncle, John W. Palich (Sandra), aunt and Godmother, Lynn McKethan Urban, aunt, Cecilia Schroeder Soukup, stepdaughter, Lindsay Valdez, step-son, Jacob Lamar, nephews, Timothy Blair Salter, Scott Martin Salter (Monica), great nephew, William James Salter, great nieces, Charlotte Eloise Salter and Presley Elizabeth Salter, cousins, John Eric Palich (Krista), Carolyn Elaine Hewitt (Dan), Robert Soukup, Henry Soukup(Rhiannon).
James was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Soukup, step-father, Douglas Bruce Dudley, grandmother, Libbie Anna Toupal Palich, grandfather, John Palich, grandmother, Victoria Urban Soukup, and grandfather Jim Soukup.
James was born on March 26, 1959 in Houston, Texas to Jimmie and Bettie Soukup. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1977, attended Houston Community College and completed the Houston Fire Department Academy. On March 27, 1978 at the age of 19, James joined the Houston Fire Department. He proudly served HFD Station 68 as Paramedic, HFD Station 67 as Engineer Operator Ambulance, HFD Station 75 as EMS Supervisor, HFD Station 21 as Jr. Captain and later Sr. Captain, HFD Station 76, HFD Station 82 as District Chief, and finally transferred to HFD Station 70 as District Chief where he had Great Command Technicians, Gary Ellison and Robert Goldstraw. In 2015, after 37 years, James retired from the Houston Fire Department.
A Celebration of James’ life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Texas 77077. The Visitation will begin one hour prior at 10:00 am. The Interment will immediately follow at 12:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery. A Reception for family and friends will begin at 1:30 pm in the Event Room of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James’ life.
James had a love for his Sheltie “Popsicle” and was a supporter of the Houston Sheltie Sanctuary. Condolences can be sent to the website. The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses for their care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.