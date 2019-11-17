C arl Segina
Services for Carl Segina will be Monday, N ovember 18th at St Jerome Catholic Church in Clute at 10:30 a.m., 201 N Lazy Ln. Visitation is on Sunday, November 17th from 4:00 — 5:00 p.m. and a rosary and toast from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr. in Clute.
Carl passed to the eternal life on Thursday, November 14th, at the age of 78, surrounded by his daughter, Deborah and son, Richard.
Born to George and Margaret Segina in Butler, Pennsylvania and growing up in Ashland, KY, the Army brought Carl to Texas in 1964. After 8 years of service and a tour in Vietnam, Carl followed the advice of another famous Kentuckian, Davy Crockett, and said “You may all go to h {&bullet} !! and I will go to Texas!”
Carl was preceded to the eternal life by the love of his life, Florence Charlotte Segina. Also preceding him was Janice McCoy Segina.
He is survived by his son, Richard Segina, wife Wendy and grandsons Paxton and Pearson; and his daughter, Deborah Ramirez and granddaughter, Kaia; his best buddies, Gene Hiler and David Peterson; stepchildren, Bobby and Sandra Byers and Ricky Byers; granddaughter, Julie; and grandsons, Beau and Ricky Jr.
Gifts in memory of Carl may be shared with either St. Jerome’s or the VFW Post 8576 in Clute, TX.
