Mr. Juan (John) Manuel Saldivar, Sr.
Mr. Juan (John) Manuel Saldivar, Sr., 72, of Angleton, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Patricio G. Saldivar, Sr. and Olivia Garza Saldivar.
John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Helen Saldivar; his brother, Patricio G. Saldivar, Jr. (Soila) of Pearland, TX; his three sons, Juan Jr. (Dawn) of Trophy Club, TX, David of Georgia, and Michael Sr. (Michelle) of Killeen, TX; and his only daughter, Jennifer Amy of Angleton. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey (Sydney), Mackenzie, Matthew, Mariela, Michael Jr., Leo, Elena, Sierra (Troi), Benjamin, Toni and Morgan. His legacy also includes five great-grandchildren, Axel, Tyeson, Khary, Kase and Aubrey.
The visitation for John will take place at Palms Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to the Saldivar family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
