Sarah Marie Camfield
June 21, 1975 –
December 26, 2019
Sarah Marie Camfield passed away at her home in Brazoria on Thursday, December 26th, at the age of 44. Sarah’s family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, January 2nd from 5:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street, with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf, 415 W. Austin Street. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens.
Sarah was born in Port Lavaca, TX on June 21st, 1975. She graduated from Calhoun H.S. in May of 1993 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in May of 1999. She was certified as a classroom teacher for the hearing impaired.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 16 years, Michael Camfield; son, Brawnin (13) and daughter, Mikaylah (9), all of Brazoria. She is also survived by her parents, Fred and Dianne Hartl of Port Lavaca; brother, Bradley Hartl and wife, Michelle and their daughters, Alessia, Sienna and Chloe of San Antonio; brother, Kevin Hartl and wife, Jaclyn and their children, Lillian, Grant and Connor; brother, Shawn Hartl and wife, Kayla and their daughters, Tenley, Tatum and Tanner of Garden City; and grandmother, Frances Janis of Olivia.
Sarah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfonse and Agnes Hartl; maternal grandfather, Vencil Janis; uncle, Rick Hartl; and aunt, Theresa Thomas Hartl.
Sarah was employed by Fort Bend ISD Co-op for 20 years. She taught at two middle schools in Angleton, Clute Intermediate and Brazos Wood H.S. in Clute, TX. She was an active member of the St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church where she served as Eucharistic Minister on the Pastoral Council and as a CCE teacher. Sarah enjoyed watching her children take part in various activities like orchestra, choir, ballet and Jiu Jitsu. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Port O’Connor, loved animals, and could train any animal to do anything. She loved fishing, camping, the beach and watching sports, especially the Houston Texans and Astros, were a few of her favorite pastimes.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel — Port Lavaca.
