Roland James Higgins
August 11, 1946 – March 20, 2020
Roland James Higgins, 73, of Angleton, passed away on March 20, 2020 at his residence in Angleton, Texas. He was born August 11, 1946 in East Columbia, Texas to Ronald and Rosie Bell Higgins.
Roland grew up in the Greenhill Community and attended school in West Columbia, Texas. He was a welder and a very hard worker all of his life. His favorite pastimes were fishing, rabbit hunting, reading and listening to music especially the blues.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Rosie Higgins; wife, Bobbie Higgins; and grandson, Mark Anthony Bree, Jr.
He is survived by his sons, Roland J. Higgins, Jr. (Tonika), Timothy Higgins (Yvette), both of Angleton; daughters, Shamarilyn Higgins York (James), Nancy Strahan, both of Houston, Texas, Conice Higgins of Angleton, Texas; brothers, Roscoe Higgins, Liscoe Higgins, Jesse Higgins, Andrew Higgins (Lorine), all of Angleton, Texas; good friend, Raymond Simmons (Judie) of Angleton, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a very special and loving relationship with his great-granddaughter, Honey Ke’Mauri Stroman; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton (979) 849-8800.
