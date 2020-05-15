Pearl McDaniel
July 24, 1929 –
May 13, 2020
On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Pearl McDaniel slipped away from a tired and broken body and stepped into the light, moving confidently toward the mansion prepared for her. Pearl began her journey in Big Spring, Texas on July 24, 1929, the fifth of seven children born to Vinnie Lois and James Roy Tonn of Coahoma. As a teen Pearl moved with her family to the small farming community of Carbon, and on November 16, 1946 Pearl married Lee Roy McDaniel in Ranger, Texas. Their union would last 52 years, give them four children, and take them to many towns across Texas, as far west as El Paso and as far east as Huntsville.
Pearl devoted her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren, and her heart overflowed with unconditional love. She had a beautiful voice and could often be heard quietly singing as she tended household chores. For her four children Pearl served as cook, nurse, seamstress, teacher, counselor, comforter, and sometimes physical therapist. She was an avid reader and shared her love of books with her family. She gently guided when she could and pushed hard if she had to. Most of all she loved! After her children all left the nest, Pearl earned her GED and then an associate degree from Snyder Junior College. In 1985, at the age of 55 she graduated from Tarleton State University and began her teaching career.
God was an important part of Pearl’s life. She taught Bible classes and served in various ways in congregations of the church of Christ wherever she lived. Upon moving to Angleton Pearl went to work in the church and involved herself immediately in ladies’ Bible class and visitation. She also joined the Angleton-Danbury Hospital Auxiliary. She touched many lives in her ninety years and will be deeply missed.
Pearl was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; three sisters; her husband, Lee Roy McDaniel; one son, Gary Lee McDaniel; and son-in-law, Rodney Timaeus.
She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Eddie Roy McDaniel (Glyniss); daughters, Linda Gaye Timaeus and Neva Jean Timaeus (Larry); eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family wishes to express deepest gratitude to A * Med Hospice, the staff at Country Village Care-SNF who lovingly cared for Mrs. McDaniel and to her Angleton church of Christ family who consistently loved her from the moment of her arrival in Angleton.
A visitation and funeral will be held at the Angleton church of Christ on Saturday, May 16. Burial will be at Murray Cemetery in Carbon. Because of the current health situation, the family respectfully asks those who choose to attend the funeral to follow the recommended guidelines concerning social distancing and the wearing of masks.
In lieu of flowers the family invites you to honor Pearl’s love of books and education with a donation to the Angleton public library, where she was a frequent patron, or to a charity of your choice. To receive a form for donating to the library, you may contact lauradodom@gmail.com or the church office at 979-849-6391.
Pall Bearers: Brady McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Kevin Odom, Walter Thames, Travis Timaeus, Danny Smith. Honorary Pall Bearers: Chris Timaeus, Kevin Timaeus.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
