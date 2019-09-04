Mr. John Lincoln Wright
January 29, 1953 — August 28, 2019
John Lincoln Wright, 66 of Beaumont, TX passed away at Baptist Hospital on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was a retired supervisor with the United States Postal Service.
Memories are left to his wife, Mary Wright; children, Thomas Jarrad Wright, Chasta T. Martin, Tannetta F. Monroe, April Wright Gallien and Ashley Nicole Wright; siblings, Thomas J. Wright Jr. (Cindy), Julia W. Benford (Rev. D. N. Benford), Thomasene W. Thomas, Eloise W. McClelland and Ruby W. Jackson; three grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
There will be a wake from 6 p.m. — 9 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 821 Freeman Ave., Port Arthur, TX. On Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the church there will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. under the professional care and direction of the staff of Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel.
John will be entombed at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel in Beaumont.
