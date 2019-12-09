November 20, 1928 –
December 5, 2019
Lillian Janda Koether peacefully gained her heavenly wings on December 5, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Frances Janda on November 20, 1928 in Hostyn, Texas.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and step-great great grandmother. Lillian enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, cooking, making kolaches and strudels to share. In earlier years, she volunteered for the Sweeny Community Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Lillian was a devout member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sweeny.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 44 years, Leon Koether. Also preceding her in death were daughter-in-law, Patti Graves Koether, and brothers-in-law Edward Janacek and Gene Mach.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Koether and wife, Terry of Angleton, Larry Koether and wife, Lynn of Victoria, Don Koether and wife, Rene’ of Sweeny, and Ron Koether and wife, Mary of Sweeny. She is blessed by ten grandchildren, Christy Koether DeWeese (Garry) of Angleton, Curtis Koether (Christy) of Needville, Kim Koether of Lake Jackson, Matthew Koether of Lake Jackson, Father Jacob Koether of Victoria, Jessica Koether Dougherty (Garlan) of Humble, Major Stephen Koether (Lauren) of Fate, Laura Koether North (Brad) of Austin, Elizabeth Koether of Houston, and Amy Koether Shetters (James) of Sweeny; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 step grand-children; 7 step great-grandchildren; and 3 step great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Janacek of LaGrange and Joann Stasney and husband, Marvin of Pearland; brothers, Leo Janda and wife, Joyce of St. Johns and Arnold Janda and wife, Helen of LaGrange; sister-in-law, Gladys Koether Mach of Swiss Alp; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sweeny on Monday, December 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. The Rosary will be from 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Father Jacob Koether and Father Daniel Baguio will be presiding over the services. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Tx 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 979-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting their website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.