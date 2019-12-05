James Elvin Tanner
“Jet”
James Elvin “Jet” Tanner has gone home to Our Father.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Tanner. Also surviving him are his children, April Maxine Kluge, Jason Tanner and Gerald Tanner; his grandchildren, Leah Maxine Ayers, Caitlin Elizabeth Tanner, Gerritt Tyler Tanner and Alexander Albright Tanner; and his great-grandchildren, Hali Rose, Raylee Maxine, Tony Vernon, Logan Allen and James Ace.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Jefferson and Lometa Maxine Tanner; and by his siblings, Bobby Tanner, Bettye Murrell, Billy Tanner and Charles Tanner; and his nephew, Richard “Dickey” Tanner; and his granddaughter, Melody Kluge Caskey.
Jet retired from Dow Chemical after 30 yrs as a chemical operator and served in the Army National Guard. Visitation will be at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5th. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6th at the Danbury Cemetery.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ 979-849-4343
Online condolences may be sent at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.