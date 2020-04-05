Charles Wilton Becker
Charles Wilton Becker, a loving husband and father, passed away March 24th, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Nanetta Key Burkholder Becker of Angleton, his daughter, Jessica Becker Duke of Eagle Nest, NM and cousins, Fred Feist, Royce Dixon, and Lou Williams.
Charles is preceded in death by his previous wife, Carolyn Hale Becker, his parents Carl Walter Becker and Eddie Lou Dixon, his grandparents, Adam George Becker and Louisa Von Rosenberg, and Edward Davidson Dixon and Mary Lou Minton. Charles died peacefully at the age of 90 following surgery for a perforated ulcer.
Charlie, as he was known in the Brazosport area, was born in Wall, TX, on December 4th, 1929. He graduated from The University of Texas in 1950 with a bachelors degree in chemistry. While going to college, he also served in the National Guard. He worked at the Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, TX as a research chemist for over 39 years, with many of those years in Chlor-alkali research.
Charlie loved collecting minerals and various rock specimens. He belonged to the minerals club in Lake Jackson, TX and showed his collection at local shows including the Brazoria County Fair. He also enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful, small decorative boxes which he gave to family and friends.
Charlie will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com
