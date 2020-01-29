Enrique “Henry” Ramirez Herrera
December 18, 1951 –
January 28, 2020
Enrique “Henry” Ramirez Herrera, 68 of Lake Jackson, Texas, Earned his Angel Wing’s on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Henry was born to Jose and Juanita Herrera in Edinburg, Texas on Tuesday December 18, 1951.
Henry was a hard worker, he worked as a contractor at the plants for 50 year. In his spare time, he liked to ride motorcycles with his friends and hold cook outs with BBQ. He also liked to keep to himself, he was an avid reader and would drive his car to a nice quite spot under the bridge and read. Henry was excited to find out that he was going to be a “popo” when he heard the news about his grandson Elias.
Henry was preceded in death by his father, Jose Herrera; sister, Connie Herrera-Garcia; and brother, Luis Herrera.
Henry is survived by his son, Eli R. Herrera; mother, Juanita Herrera; siblings, Joe Herrera, Diana (Albert) Morneau, Alicia Herrera, Ernesto (Belia) Herrera; and grandson, Elias Herrera.
Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Friday January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
