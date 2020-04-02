Mona Sheffield
September 11, 1931 –
March 29, 2020
Mona Sheffield, 88, beloved Mother and Grandmother was called to her eternal resting place on March 29, 2020. She entered this world on September 11, 1931 in Tyler, Texas to L. D. and Vivian Wallace.
She is survived by her daughter, Vivian and son in law, Robert Schall; grandchildren, Amy Greissman, Terry and Vivian Fentress; and grea t- grandchildren, Joshua and Noah Greissman, Nolan Carr and Kyleigh Woodard.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dannie Sheffield; and her brother, L. D. Wallace Jr.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia,Texas 77486
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
