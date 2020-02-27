William Shean Wooderson
November 23, 1951 –
February 24, 2020
William ‘Billy’ Wooderson was born November 23, 1951 in El Campo, Texas to Samuel and Grace Wooderson.
He was a graduate of Columbia High School and a lifelong resident of West Columbia, Texas. Those who knew him will remember that Billy loved hunting, fishing, pranks, laughs with friends, his grandchildren and family and his dogs. His greatest love was for his wife, Susan, whom he cherished for 45 years. Billy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served honorably overseas. After completing a career with Philips petroleum, Billy retired after 27 years of service, allowing him more time to hunt at the ranch he loved. He was blessed to have made many wonderful friends throughout his life. He never met a stranger, even in the hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan; his daughter, Mandy Bower and her husband Jack; his grandchildren, Payton, Ella, and Bailey of West Columbia. He is remembered by his sister, Delayne Ducroz and her husband Tim; Billy’s brother, Sam Wooderson and his wife Jan; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Sam; his sister, Diane Wooderson and his brother, Dyhton Wooderson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria with Rev. David Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in West Columbia.
Active pallbearers will be Clint Ramey, Juan Rodriguez, Kelly Castleberry, Alvin Bannert, Payton Bower and Jack Bower.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Weathers, George Humphrey, Richard Bernshausen, Fred Amey, Mike Hagaman, David Weeks and Apolinar Ramirez.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston for their compassionate care throughout his time there.
