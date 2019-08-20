Betty Jean Deiss
Betty Jean Deiss, 69, of Needville, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 16, 1949 in Rosenberg, Texas to Johnnie and Louise (Schvarze) Randermann.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Greg Garcia officiating. Burial will follow at Yelderman Cemetery in Damon. Serving as pallbearers will be Pete Vega Jr., Greg Jakubec, Derek Fojtik, Jeff Vacek, Dylan Fox, and Brandon Fox. Honorary pallbearer will be Preston Vack.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 at the funeral home.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dennis “Bubba” Deiss Jr.; sons, Allen Fox and wife, Patty, and Daniel Fox and wife, Crystal; brother, Johnnie Randermann Jr.; sister, Doris Vacek; sister-in-law, Denise Vega; two grandchildren, Brandon and Dylan Fox; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dee Dee Rychlik; and brother-in-law, Pete Vega, Sr.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
