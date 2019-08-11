Glenn Collins Matchett
Glenn Collins Matchett, 74, of Angleton, Texas, returned to his Lord on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ann Birdwell Matchett; parents, Easter Violet Arnold and Clarence Collins Matchett; brother, Thomas Matchett; and sisters, Dorothy Brown and Bea Hill.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Michael Matchett and wife, Marci and Mark Matchett and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Kyle, Ryan, Logan, Alexander, and Anabel; brother, Clarence H. Matchett and wife, Frances; sisters, Lou Ellen Murray and Sammie Campbell; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Cline and Jimmy Birdwell; sisters-in-law, Kathy Birdwell and Joann Acres; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and dear friends.
Glenn was born on September 27, 1944, in Conroe, Texas. He married the love of his life, Martha Ann Birdwell, in Lovelady, Texas, on September 28, 1963, at Antioch Baptist Church. In 1965, Glenn and Martha moved to Brazoria County where he worked for Borden Milk Company delivering milk to local businesses and schools. He later went to work for The Dow Chemical Company before retiring after 24 years of service in 1997.
While his sons were growing up, Glenn was heavily involved in Angleton Youth Baseball as a coach, umpire, and league administrator. After retirement he spent his time woodworking, camping and enjoying time with his grandchildren. Glenn was a beloved husband, father, pop, brother, and son, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation and funeral service for Glenn will be held at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Monday, August 12, 2019. The visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. and continue until the start of the service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Crockett, Texas, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.