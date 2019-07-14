Carol Ann Houston
Carol Ann Houston, 73, of Angleton passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in Galveston. She was born to Paul and Burma Leeper in Parsons, TN on March 15, 1946.
Public Visitation will be held on Monday, July 16, 2019 from 5-8:00pm in Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00am, with burial to follow in Forest Park Lawndale.
Carol truly loved her family. She was funny, witty and enjoyed music and binge-watching Netflix shows. She managed Kaysie Court Apartments in Angleton for 20 yrs.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol is survived by her three children; Lori Marks and husband Mitchell, Carson Ray Marks, April Houston and husband Kerry, brother Gary Leeper, grandchildren; Lacy Marks, Lane Marks, Kaden Houston, Ethan Melton, Evan Melton, Logan Melton and Lena Marks as well as numerous other family and friends.
