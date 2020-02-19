Mabalene Bivens
Mabalene Bivens, 92, of Brazoria (Hinkle’s Ferry) Community, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Missouri City.
Service pending with E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Updated: February 19, 2020 @ 4:39 am
(0) entries
