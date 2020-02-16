Jo Ann Marshall Meyer
September 19, 1939 –
January 4, 202 0
Jo Ann Meyer passed away at the age of 80 on January 4, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1939, to Jack W. and Cora Belle Marshall in Freeport, Texas. Her father, Jack Marshall, was in law enforcement serving at TDCJ units in Angleton (Retrieve Unit) and Ramsey Unit in Rosharon. During these years the family lived in housing provided by the units. In 1947, the family moved to Angleton when Mr. Marshall was elected sheriff. The family then lived in an apartment on the fifth floor of the old courthouse until 1964, when Mr. Marshall retired.
Jo Ann was an exceptional student and excelled in school. She attended Angleton High School and graduated at the age of 15. She attended Baylor University and then the University of Texas-Austin. She was a creative person who enjoyed dance and art, but her career choice was science especially research. She worked as a research assistant at M.D. Anderson for several years.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jack and Cora Marshall.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Meyer of Hemet, CA; her son, Brad Coffey of Houston; daughter, Heather Bauer of Houston; grandchildren, Jimmy Warren and Jillian Warren of Houston; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Jackie King of Angleton. She will be greatly missed by friends and relatives in Texas and California.
Jo Ann and Richard lived many happy years traveling throughout the united States and Canada. They settled in Hemet, California and were residents of The Village, where they made many friends and enjoyed their life in southern California.
Burial was held at the National Cemetery in Riverside, California.
