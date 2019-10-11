Emerson White Jr
Emerson White Jr. went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2019.
His viewing will be October 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Green’s Mortuary, 2702 J.P. Davis (Avenue C), Bay City, Texas 77414.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy and windy during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Considerable cloudiness. Low 57F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 11, 2019 @ 9:42 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.