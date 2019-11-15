Michael D. Morgason
Michael D. Morgason, 71, passed away on November 3, 2019 to be with his wife, Sherry.
He is survived by daughters, Jennifer (Charlie) Cates and Tanya (Sean) Wiginton; three grandkids, Hayley (Alton) Woods, Kyle (Demi) Cates and Blaze Wiginton; four great-grandkids, Tinley and Aiden Woods, Jayce Cates and Grace.
A gather will be held at Quintana Beach County Park, Seaburn House, 330 5th St., Quintana, TX 77541 on November 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Please do not wear perfume/cologne.
