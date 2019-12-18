Raymond Petenbrink
“Rabbit”
January 25, 1950 –
December 11, 2019
Raymond “Rabbit” Petenbrink, 69, of Angleton passed away on December 11, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born January 25, 1950 to George Donald and Anna Marcy Petenbrink
Rabbit was loved by so many. He never met a stranger. He had worked in Dow for 40 or more years. When the weather was perfect, he was quick to jump on his Harley to take it out for a spin. And let’s not forget about how much he loved his women.
He was preceded in death by his son, Casey Hollingsley; his most loved partner, Carmen Dufner; and his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Danny Petenbrink and wife Linda of Lake Jackson; James Petenbrink and wife Renee of Lake Jackson; his daughter, Beth Anders and husband Marty of West Columbia; his Ex-wife; Judy Petenbrink of Angleton; his grandchildren; Kyleigh, Kelby, Hayden, Robby and Lailynn, and his siblings; Donnie Petenbrink, Vernon Petenbrink, Jimmy Petenbrink, Velvie Savage, and Vida McClarty.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial Services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Billy “Skip” Smith officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
