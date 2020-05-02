Alan Chris Mock
March 15, 1952 –
April 27, 2020
Alan Chris Mock, 68, of Brazoria, Texas passed away April 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born March 15, 1952 in New Gulf, Texas to Clarence and Katherine Bundick Mock.
He was raised in Sargent, Texas where he was an avid water skier, fisherman and duck hunter. Chris graduated from Van Vleck High School, he spent a lot of time at the San Bernard River and Lake Travis, furthering his love to be near the water. He loved to watch football — especially his “Dallas Cowboys!”
He never stopped talking about the many great times he had with his “buddies” - Jerry Eitelbach, Ricky Miller, Ronnie Coleman and Tony Trevino.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Mock; and his parents.
He is survived by his sister, Dena Matthews, of Cedar Lane; son, Jerry Beck, of Slidell, Louisiana; step-son, Jeremiah Brooks, of Columbus, Georgia; step-daughter, Beth Brooks, of Austin; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; niece, Nancy Johnson, of Cedar Lane; nephew, Alan Matthews (Marion), of Cedar Lane; four great-nephews; former brother-in-law and friend, Rodney Matthews; numerous Bundick cousins and friends; and his loving four-legged companion, Pearl.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
