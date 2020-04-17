Esther Lee Brown
A family visitation for Esther Lee Brown, 92, of Houston formerly of West Columbia will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 where Rev. Lester E. Miller is Pastor.
Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia.
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com
