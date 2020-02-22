Velma Erin Groves
August 4, 1931 –
February 19, 2020
Velma Erin Groves, 88, of Jones Creek, died on February 19, 2020 in Angleton, Texas. She was born August 4, 1931 in Quitman, Mississippi to M. J. Watts and Edna Ceal Mc Cauley Watts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, T.B. Groves; brother, Charles Watts; sisters, Dorothy Louise Daniels, and Betty Ruth Patrick; great great granddaughter, Penolope Jade Villegas; and her parents.
Velma is survived by four children, Mike Groves and wife Lynda of Lake Jackson, Tommie McCoslin of Brazoria, Carol Venable and husband Charles of Port Charlotte, Florida, John Groves and wife Teresa of Clute, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law, Susie Nulph of Houston, and Peggy Watts of Houston.
Velma was a member of Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church for many years. She served as Elder and Trustee several times. Her favorite service was Sunday School Teacher mostly for the Adult class and also for children. Velma’s spiritual gift was teaching. She was a tireless study of the Bible and she would have the best prepared lessons. She would teach with excitement from what she had learned from her personal Bible study and also from classes she would attend like Bible Study Fellowship. When Velma was teaching Adult class there would be “standing room only” many times. She was always ready to share and teach all that she was learning about the Bible and Her love of Jesus.
The family will receive friends 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church with graveside to follow at Gulf Prairies Cemetery with Pastor Tom Wessman officiating.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Velma’s family wishes to thank A-med Hospice for their kindness and care of their mother.
Arrangements by the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to lakewoodfuneral chapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.