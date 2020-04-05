Roy Shelton McGehee
Roy Shelton McGehee,66, of West Columbia, passed away on March 20, 2020 with his wife, Carlene, by his side. Roy loved his family so much and they brought him such joy. He may be gone from this earth but he’s in our hearts forever and ever.
Roy is survived by his wife, Carlene; sister, Lanora Beeman (JD); son, Dylan McGehee (Hannah); daughters, Gina Scott (Johnny) and Angelia Jackson; grandsons, Travis Scott (Kayla), Toby Scott (Cheyanne), Devon and Desi Jackson; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Karter, Maddy, Trenton, Egan, Tate, Maverick, and Erin; aunt, Lajune Parker; and uncle, Gene McGehee. Also survived by many cousins and friends.
Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Roy’s Life will be held when life returns to normal for all of us. Family would like to thank Ken McGehee for being there with his love and support and also Amy Wright for never leaving our side during all of this.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.