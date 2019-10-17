Lois Annette Hayes Crews
Lois Annette “Ann” Hayes Crews, 77, passed peacefully to the Lord, Monday, October 14th, 2019. Born August 28th, 1942 to Lois Hayes and Leo Hayes, in Pascagoula, MS, Lois, widowed, married Robert Jenkins and moved to Clute, Texas where the family remained.
Ann married Donald Crews on December 14, 1962. They were married for 56 years. They have one child, Cynthia Crews and one grandchild, Courtney Castile. Ann was beloved by everyone and will be missed by many.
Services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Thursday, October 1 7 th, 2019. Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. and services begin ay 1:00p.m.
Ann is survived by her husband, Donald Crews; daughter, Cynthia Crews; granddaughter, Courtney Castille; brother, Joe Jenkins; sister, Barbara Davey; sisters-in-law, Eileen Sanders, Wanda Ivey, Barbara Khoury, Elaine Crews; and brothers-in-law, Kennth Crews and Doug Sanders; and over 50 nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Robert Jenkins; sister, Pamela Mitchell and her husband, Jerry Mitchell; and sister-in-law, Sandy Jenkins.
