James Clifton Windham, Jr. Jan 5, 2020

James Clifton Windham, Jr.

"Cliff"

Services for James Clifton Windham, Jr. 74, of West Columbia, TX are pending with Dixon Funeral Home, in Brazoria, TX. He passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sweeny Community Hospital in Sweeny, TX.
