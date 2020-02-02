Doyce Lynn Etheridge
February 4, 1938 –
January 13, 2020
Doyce Lynn Etheridge was born at home in Collin County, Texas on February 4, 1938. He left his earthly body behind on January 13, 2020. He was a good man and will be missed. Doyce was also a miracle of modern science and lived and active life for two decades with an artificial valve in his heart and a pacemaker to give him a kick occasionally.
Doyce grew up in Prosper, Texas where he went to schools so small that he had to play all the sports so that his school could field a team. If you ever met Doyce, you were probably his friend. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. He loved golf and played from his early 20’s until he was 81. Along with wife, Shirley, and some dear friends, he went to Scotland played the historic golf courses there. Doyce loved football and once had the pleasure of attending a Super Bowl. He and Shirley also had a couple of motorhomes and took trips across the U.S. and to Mexico and Canada with their beloved Scottish Terriers on board.
After graduating from high school, Doyce working in the cotton business in Dallas then at the Cotton Exchange in Houston. He came to the Brazosport area in 1967 to work for Dow International and retired from Dow in 1995.
Doyce’s family includes his wife, Shirley; his brother, George and his wife Maxine; daughters, Karen Hutchens and her husband Tim, and Diane Willis and her husband Kelly; step-sons, Kevin Tarrant and his wife Denise, and Kendall Tarrant and his wife Teri; grandchildren included, Aubree D’Ottavio, Kelsey Elliott, Hannah Tarrant, and Sarah Tarrant. He also had a great-grandson, Tyce D’Ottavio.
Doyce was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernita Etheridge; and his brother, Joe Etheridge.
There will be a memorial celebration of Doyce’s life at the Wilderness Golf Club, 501 Highway 332 in Lake Jackson, Texas on February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the charity of your choice.
