Sarah Ann Batiste-Richardson
June 10, 1948 –
May 10, 2020
Sarah Ann Batiste-Richardson, 71, of La Marque, Texas passed away on, May 10, 2020.
Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home 703 N. Brooks St. in Brazoria, Texas. lakesidemfh@gmail.com
