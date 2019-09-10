Edna (Tootsie) Gann McCabe
Edna passed away in her home in San Marcos, TX. September 6, 2019 at the age of 101. Born to Thomas and Alta (Magee) Gann on February 9, 1918 in Porter, OK. She grew up on a farm in south TX, the fifth of nine siblings. She graduated from Rio Hondo High School in 1936 and married Vincent McCabe in San Benito, TX on June 25,1939.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, seven siblings; daughters, Donna and Ann; and son, Philip.
She is survived by brother, James Gann (Ann Nell) from Bay City; children, Michael (Grace) from Angleton, Dennis (Mary Lou) from Austin, Tom (Susan deceased), Terry (Diann) and Peggy from San Marcos, and Jimmy (Jo) from Driftwood, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Local grandchildren are Lisa (Benton), Michael “Bear” (Angela) and local great-grandchild is Matthew.
In 2001 she moved to San Marcos into a home built by her family. Everyone who met her felt a deep connection with her. A greeting of “I love you” would always be followed by her heartfelt reply, “I love you more!”
A donation to your favorite charity in her name would be most heartfelt by her family.
Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Tx is in charge of services.
