Glynn Monroe Irby
S eptember 28, 1950 –
April 22, 2020
Glynn Monroe Irby, 69, passed away on Wednesday , April 22, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lake Jackson as a result of organ failure. He was born on September 28, 1950, the son of Earl Monroe Irby and Virginia Hall Irby, in Freeport, Texas.
Glynn grew up in Clute, Texas, and graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport. After high school he attended Brazosport College and then the University of Texas at Austin, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in The History of Science. His additional studies led him to Edinburgh University, Scotland, and later to the University of Houston where he pursued post-graduate studies in the College of Architecture and embarked on a career that melded his interest in architecture and his passion for the visual and literary arts.
Glynn became a Professional Member of the American Society of Interior Designers, and he managed a long-standing family furniture business in Brazoria County, Texas, until his retirement. After that he devoted time to his own writing, translating poems from Chinese and Spanish poets, compiling his own collections of poetry and photography, designing book covers and formatting books, and helping many local authors achieve their first published works by serving as artistic designer and editor of their collections.
Throughout the course of his life Glynn was involved in many aspects of interior design, photography, the creation of art, the making of music, and the writing of creative works. He was the co-author and graphic designer of a collection of poems and art, 3 Savannah Blue. In addition, he was a member of the Galveston Poets Round Table, The Circle Way Poets, Houston Hot Poets, Gulf Coast Poets, and The Poetry Society of Texas. His work was published in literary journals including Borderlands, Texas Poetry Review, The Spiky Palm, Curbside Review. Texas Poetry Calendar, di-verse-city, Houston Poetry Fest Anthologies, and the Galaxy Literary Journal. He has been a featured reader at Houston Poetry Fest, for Imprint’s First Friday reading series, at Friendswood Public Library’s reading series, and the Gulf Coast Poets holiday luncheon. In 2006, Glynn was named one of the “Bards of the Bayou” for his winning poem, “Shooting Gar.” Glynn also contributed countless hours of volunteer work for Public Poetry and for Spring Early College Academy, where he designed and edited an annual book of poetry by high school students. In addition to his literary pursuits, Glynn was active in spiritual pursuits and a long-time member of the First Freeport Presbyterian Church, where his is fondly remembered and will be missed.
Glynn was known to his many friends as a man who was generous and kind; as one friend put it, he was “a true Southern gentleman.” Although well-read and highly intelligent, Glynn was humble in his dealings with others and treated everyone he encountered with genuine interest and respect. He was known for his love of nature, attention to detail, and passion for beauty, all of which illuminate the poetry he wrote, the designs he created, and the art and photography he produced. He was immensely grateful for his varied experiences of travel, for his friends, for the various communities he was affiliated with, and for his family. Glynn loyally took care of his aged father in his last days, and he counted it a privilege to do so. He showed his gratitude for what he considered his many blessings both in word and in deed.
Glynn is preceded in death by both his parents, Earl Monroe Irby and Virginia Hall Irby; and by his brother, Keith Odell Irby.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Shelton Irby, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Marlise Irby, of Anchorage, Alaska, Morgan Irby, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Stefon Irby, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Because of current quarantine conditions and recommended social distancing, memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Freeport Presbyterian Church (1402 West Broad St., Freeport, Texas 77541), the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (rabungap.org/Page/Giving/Ways-to-Give/Give-Online), or the charity of your choice.
