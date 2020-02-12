Margaret Elizabeth Tomlinson
March 31, 1941 –
February 3, 2020
Margaret Elizabeth Tomlinson, 78, of Lake Jackson, TX, joined her heavenly father on Monday, February 3, 2020. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, a soon-to-be great grandmother, an entrepreneur, and a friend to so many. Her contagious smile will be greatly missed.
Margaret was born to Roy William and Clara Virginia Eller on March 31, 1941 in Carlisle, Kentucky. Her next journey in life was to her “Southern Belle” home of Moss Point, Mississippi. From there she was a Navy Brat and lived in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she found her love for Hula. Later in life she taught many friends how to Hula.
The Eller family moved to Lake Jackson in 1953. Margaret attended Lake Jackson Intermediate and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1959.
Margaret attended North Texas State University from 1959-1961, where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She also attended the University of Houston from 1970-1971.
Margaret married Bill Martel Tomlinson in Lake Jackson TX, December 22, 1961, just months after Hurricane Carla hit on September 11, 1961.
Margaret has been an active resident of Brazoria County since the late 1960s. She was involved in multiple organizations throughout her wonderful life. In her younger years these organizations included Secretary of Brazoswood Booster Football, VP of Brazosport Education Secretaries Association, Editor Chairperson of BESA Beat Newsletter, Girls Softball Association, Little League and Teenage Baseball Association, along with working for The Facts as a switchboard operator, working for accounting for Dow Chemical, and working as the secretary to the Assistant Superintendent for BISD in 1984. Margaret was also very active in the Local, County, and District PTA.
As her children grew, Margaret became interested in Real Estate. She began her career with Harold Cox Properties, then Red Carpet Realty with Bobby Beavers, followed by Clyde Cone Company, and was a Broker for Newsome Real Estate. Following that she opened her own real estate company Century 21 of Lake Jackson. For years Margaret was very involved as a member of Associated Builders and Contractors. There she helped organize many BBQ cook-offs and fishing and golf tournaments to support ABC’s involvement in the community.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Clara Eller.
She is survived by her loving and patient husband of 58 years, Bill Tomlinson, of Lake Jackson, daughter and son-in-law; Laura and Jonathan Powell of Lake Jackson, son and daughter-in-law; Roy and May Tomlinson of Richmond, TX; six grandchildren Aaron, Alan, Adam, and Andrew Powell, and Sydney and Mitchell Tomlinson.
Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, February 14. 2020, at Dignity Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W Plantation, Clute, TX 77531. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020 at Restwood Funeral Home, as well.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Aaron, Alan, Adam, Andrew Powell, Mitchell Tomlinson, and Tyler Skinner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of Brazoria County, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson TX 77566, in Memory of Margaret Tomlinson.
Obituary and memorial guestbook available online at www.dignitymemorial.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.