Deacon Stratton Higgins
A Private Funeral Service for Deacon Stratton Higgins, 91, of Brazoria has been scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A Public visitation will be on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2183 CR 316, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Rev. Louis Dixon is Pastor.
The complete obituary may be read, heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guest registry may be done by visiting our website www.violafh.com
