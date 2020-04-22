Louis Edward (Louie) Warford
D ecember 15, 1930 –
April 18, 2020
Warford, Louis Edward (Louie) passed away peacefully into eternal slumber on April 18, 2020.
Louie was born to parents Joseph O. Warford and Anna May Haley Warford in Kansas City, Missouri at home December 15, 1930.
Those of his immediate family who preceded him in death include one step-sister; three brothers; and one sister, Maggie Warford Cowen. Maggie, who was older, helped their beloved aunts bring him up in New Orleans, Louisiana. The parents of Maggie and Louie died early in young Louie’s life.
He attended Kansas City schools, graduated in 1947 and then moved to Houston, Texas to start working. He worked full-time at American General Life Insurance, starting at the age of 17, and soon enrolled as a night student at University of Houston, earning his tuition as he worked. He graduated in August 1955 with a degree in Business Administration. After college graduation, he met and married the love of his life, Carolyn Doris Andrus, of Freeport, Texas. They were married in The First Presbyterian Church in Freeport, Texas, and were married for 55 years until her death in May 2009.
Louie has the distinction of having served in two branches of the US Military. He served active duty in the US Army, and subsequently in the Air Force Reserves before being honorably discharged in 1951.
Louie and Carolyn moved to Angleton in 1996 after his retirement from American General. Because he started working at American General at age 17, and never left the company, he accrued 49.5 years of employment with no days of absence during that entire time. While living in Houston, they were members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, their home for many years. Upon his retirement and move to Angleton, they became members of The First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, Texas where he filled many volunteer roles. He particularly enjoyed singing, and for many years sang in the Church Choir. He also sang in the Alvin Barbershop Chorus and the Coastaliers of Brazoria County. He was an active volunteer for a long while at the Angleton-Danbury Hospital as well the Community Food Pantry in Angleton. He met Sophie Bloomberg there in 2010 while volunteering and developed a close bond with her. She was the light of his life for the past ten years.
He is survived by his sister-in-law and husband, Jack and Margaret Hudgins Morrison; niece and husband, Marla and Philip Fucich, of Allen, Texas; nephew and wife, Matthew and Janet Morrison, of Plano, Texas; nephew, Mark Andrus, of Angleton; and niece, Lynne Andrus, of Austin. He has three great-nieces and three great-nephews, ages six to 14, who he remembered often and remained a part of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Andrus Warford; his sister, Maggie W. Cowen and husband, Tim Cowen, of Prescott, Arizona; and his brother-in-law, George Robert Andrus and wife, Sybil Dingle Andrus of Angleton, Texas.
Louie so enjoyed music that he was often heard humming choral tunes as he went about his day. He took being part in the choirs that he belonged to seriously. Louie loved collections of items of interest to him and Carolyn and he enjoyed finding these things in various markets that they visited worldwide. He had a passion for nice cars and he read about cars old and new. He enjoyed working as a volunteer at his Angleton Church. Louie leaves behind not only family, but many, friends in the Angleton area. He valued these relationships as well as his many years of volunteerism.
In Remembrance, donations can be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, or the charity of your choice.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.
