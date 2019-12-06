Anna Martinez
November 13, 1952 –
December 1, 2019
Anna Martinez passed away peacefully in her home December 1, 2019. She was born in Ingleside, Texas November 13, 1952 to her parents Maria and Felipe Calvillo.
Anna was a loving and supportive mother, her life was devoted to raising her 3 children and welcomed their friends into her home as family. Anna was an extremely thoughtful and generous person, there was never a birthday or special occasion forgotten. Anna enjoyed attending church and the fellowship she found there. She was a present and doting grandmother to her six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and cherished granddaugh t er, Sara N. Silvas.
She is survived by her three children; Monica (Bo) Silvas, Martin (Kristina) Martinez, Michael (Angela) Martinez and her grandchildren. She also leaves behind Rene Martinez, the father of her children, as well as her brothers and sisters. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing she is at rest with her Lord and Savior.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church Richwood from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Celebration of Anna’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Restwood Funeral Home starting at 9 a.m. The graveside service will be held at Restwood Memorial Park immediately following the Celebration of Life service.
