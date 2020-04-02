Ronald Eugene Derry
May 14, 1965 –
March 29, 2020
Ronald Eugene Derry, 54, of Wellington, Ohio died unexpectedly on March 29, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born May 14, 1965 in Winner, South Dakota to Claude and Judy (Harter) Derry. He graduated high school in 1983 at Wood, South Dakota. Following high school, he attended the University of Springfield, Springfield, South Dakota for Auto Mechanics. Ron also received an Associates Degree in Accounting from DeVry University in July 2017.
On April 8, 1988 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country until his retirement on April 30, 2008. He retired as an Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class Petty Officer (E-6). During his active duty service, Ron was highly decorated with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Good Conduct Medal (6); National Defense Medal (2); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal and the Navy “E” Ribbon. Ron achieved his Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) wings. He was also forward deployed to Bahrain, Japan and Diego Garcia and served in the Persian Gulf, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Ron married Susan (Nicoll) on July 6th, 2001 in Angleton, Texas. Ron and Susan resided in Oak Harbor, Washington where Ron was stationed at NAS Whidbey Island for several years while working on P-3 Orions. Prior to NAS Whidbey Island, Ron was stationed at Point Mugu, California where he worked on F-14 Tomcats. Ron was transferred to NAS Norfolk for his last two years of his 20-year service.
Ron is survived by his wife, Susan; his canine companion , Chloe; parents, Claude and Judy, of Winner, South Dakota; brothers Craig and wife Cassie, of Freeman, South Dakota; Neil and wife, Laura of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; niece and nephews, Tyler Derry, Cory Derry, Laine Derry, Ashley Schumacher and Tegan Derry; one great-niece, Raelynn Derry; grandmother, Gladys Harter, of Winner, South Dakota; mother-in-law, Maura Nicoll and sister-in-law, Marian Nicoll, both of Medina, Ohio; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert R. and Loraine Derry; grandfather, Merle Harter; and father-in-law, Eric Nicoll.
Due to the corona virus, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street, Wellington, Ohio 44090. Online condolences may be expressed at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.