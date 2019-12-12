Shirley Childress Melvin
May 13, 1953 –
December 5, 2019
Shirley (Mo to some) began her new life in heaven welcomed by her Lord, Jesus Christ, December 5, 2019.
Dancing, fishing, cooking and caring for her animals were her passions.
She was preceded by her parents, Rebecca Jean Childress, Donald Theodore Childress; and nephew, Donald Duane Childress.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Clayton Melvin; his father, Doug Melvin; brothers, Leland Childress and Sandy West Potts, Blackie Childress; sister, Vanda and husband, Gary Mathis; niece, Shelly Childress; nephews, Jeff Zwahr, Jason Mathis, Tim Mathis; great-nieces, Kendyl Brawley, Madison Perkins; Damon, Tristen and Gunner Childress.
Services are to be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Triumph Church, 1280 Hospital Dr., Angleton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials by made to: Angleton Alumni Association, P.O. Box 122, Angleton, TX 77516; Shirley Childress Melvin memorial donation.
She will be sorely missed.
