Norma Louise “Memaw” Batson
July 12, 1920 –
March 18, 2020
Norma Louise “Memaw” Batson, 99, of Clute was born on July 12, 1920 in London, Arkansas. Norma received her angel’s wings on March 18, 2020.
Private funeral Services were held on March 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, L. B. Batson her son, Boyce Batson and her sister Opal Parnell.
Norma is survived by her children, Mickey Batson (Gail), of Houston, Linda Risinger, of Houston, Peggy Bean, of the Woodlands, Diane McDaniel (Bob), of Katy, Sherry Batson, of Clute, Roger Batson, of Clute and Donna Nash (Butch), of Clute and daughter-in-law, Peggy Batson (Boyce). She is also survived by twenty grandchildren fifteen great-grandchildren as well as her loyal companion Riley.
Norma lived 99 amazing years and was loved by so many. She never met a stranger. Norma was very strong in her faith and we take comfort in knowing she is in the arms of our Heavenly Father and being reunited with those who went before her. She was an amazing woman of God and touched so many hearts and lives. She had a smile that would light up a room. She lived life to the fullest and had an immense love for her family. Norma will always be remembered as being gentle, kind, honest and fair, and most of all loving. There are so many beautiful memories she created with all of her family and friends that will be cherished forever. She was a true example of wisdom, patience, and love.
A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs, the good life I lived while I was strong. — Unknown Author
Memorials may be sent to Destination Church, P.O. Box 1147, Clute, Texas 77531.
