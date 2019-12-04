Bertha Joyce Ward Cunningham
“Tootsie”
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Bertha (Tootsie) Joyce Ward Cunningham, announces that her life’s journey ended peacefully on Tuesday November 5, 2019 as she passed from this world into Gods eternal life in heaven. She was born on Wednesday November 15, 1933 in Beaumont, Texas to Utile Duhon and Martha Ramsey.
Bertha was nicknamed Tootsie, by her Grandmother Ramsey, which she proudly carried that name with her through her youth and into adulthood.
Living most of her younger adult life in Freeport, Texas, Tootsie was first blessed with three children in her first marriage to Roy H. (Bud) Ward. These children include Deborah (Debbie) K. Ward Ashbaugh of Elgin, Texas. Richard (Rik) H. Ward of Richmond, Texas and Andrew (Andy) B. Ward of Angleton, Texas. In her later years she was blessed once again with her fourth child Leigh Ann Cunningham Fowler of Angleton, Texas, from her second marriage to John R. Cunningham.
Joyce, as she would later be known to her friends after her move from Freeport to Angleton, had a long career at Intermedics as a Quality Control Inspector, starting in 1975 at the original Freeport location, then moving with the company to Angleton and working there until her retirement when Intermedics was sold.
Tootsie Joyce was preceded in her passing by her two husbands, her brother Jimmy Duhon (formerly of Lake Charles, Louisiana) and her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Edwin (Ed) English and his wife Robin of Austin, Texas; daughter, Debbie and her children; son, Rik, his wife Debbie and their children; son Andy, his wife Stephanie and their children; daughter Leigh Ann, her husband David and their children; along with multiple great-grandchildren.
Memorial Celebration of Life services will be held at Palm Funeral Home (2300 E. Mulberry St., Angleton, Texas 77515) on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at 12:00 noon in Angleton Cemetery (328 Cemetery Road, Angleton, Texas.
