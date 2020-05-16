Francisca Marquez Solis
December 5, 1931 –
May 12, 2020
Francisca Marquez Solis, Age 88, of Freeport Texas, was called home to the Lord on May 12, 2020. She was born to the late Victor and Paula Marquez on December 5, 1931.
She was an active member of the LULAC Organization and served her Community to St Henry’s and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She was a Loving Wife, a mother, a sister and a friend. She welcomed anyone who entered her home with open arms, she was thoughtful, caring, heartwarming, kind and had a compassionate spirit. Her enjoyments were entertaining, cooking, spending time with family, and traveling.
She is survived by husband, Crispin Solis; 10 children, David, Isidra, Crispin Jr., Julian, Yvonne, Genaro, Lenora, Eric, Leticia, Javier; 33 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Family services were held at Stroud Funeral home on Friday May 15th at 9:00 a.m followed by graveside service in Angleton Cemetery. Due to the City Ordinance this was not a public viewing but can contact family members for condolences.
