Mabalene Bivens
A celebration of life for Mabalene Bivens, 92, of Brazoria will be 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Elder Roland K Hendricks is Pastor and Supt. R. L. Hammonds, III will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Galilee Church Cemetery, 424 CR 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time also at the church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Mabalene was born in Brazoria County, Texas on September 16, 1927 to Spencer Bivens, Sr. and Mary Monroe Bivens and passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Missouri City.
The complete obituary may be read, Heartfelt condolences may be left and signing of the guestbook for the family of Mabalene Bivens may be done by visiting our website at www.violafh.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.