Otilia (Tillie) Anzaldua Martinez
October 11, 1935 –
November 12, 2019
Otilia (Tillie) Anzaldua Martinez, 84, of Clute, TX passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1935, in Cuero, TX to Lorenzo and Guadalupe Anzaldua. Tillie married Ernesto Martinez on July 22, 1956.
Tillie owned El Zarape in Brazoria, TX for 19 years. She also worked for BISD for six years and managed Dairy Bar and Payless for many years. She had 19 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two brothers, Aaron Anzaldua and Fidencio Anzaldua. She has three daughters, Diana Dean, husband Steven Dean, daughter Teresa Pena, husband Victor Pena, daughter Norma Torres, husband Catarino Torres; and son, Johnny Martinez.
Tillie was an extraordinary woman. Anywhere she went, everybody knew Mrs. Tillie. She was a strong willed lady. Nobody could tell her what to do. What Tillie says goes!!
Pallbearers are seven grandsons, David Pena, Hunter Ward, Steven Dean Jr., Lane Dewesee, Devin Martinez, Brendan Martinez, and Colby Torres.
A Gathering to share memories will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jeromes Catholic Church on Friday November 15, 2019 starting at 10:30 a.m., followed by a graveside at Restwood Memorial Park.
