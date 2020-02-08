Sara Angelene White
April 11, 1931 –
February 6, 2020
Beloved wife and mother, Sara Angelene White, earned her heavenly wings February 6, 2020. Born April 11, 1931 in Linden, Texas to Guy and Mary Washington, Sara was one of eight children. She was 22 when she was reacquainted with an old school friend, Benjamin White, Jr from Yazoo City, Mississippi and married six weeks later. They made their home in Texas where they raised five children.
Sara worked retail for many years, retiring from Sears in 1985. She enjoyed her family, friends, playing cards, cooking and most importantly taking care of others. She never met a stranger and was generous to many people over the years.
Working and raising a large family didn’t leave time for much else, but in retirement, she and Ben traveled extensively representing the VFW all over the United States.
She is survived by her children, Linda Fields (Leighton), Ben White (Debbie), Charles White, Mary Henson (Kenneth) and Cheryl White Waguespack (John); brothers, Don Washington, Jerry Washington and George Washington. Sara was very proud of her family and especially loved being Granny to her five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson.
Preceded by her husband of 60 years, Ben White, Jr; parents; brothers, Guy, Travis, Meril; sister, Martha; granddaughter, Nikki Dewitt and grandson, Benjamin Joseph White Waguespack.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Leighton Fields, Kenneth Henson, John Waguespack, Meyer Fields, Bryan Fields and Christofer Waguespack.
