Charles Turner Richardson
Columbus- Charles T. “Jim Jack” Richardson died February 29, 2020 at a local nursing facility. He was born 9/25/34 in Columbus, TX, the son of William T. and Elanor H. (Thrower) Richardson.
Charles graduated from Columbus High School in 1951.
He attended Texas A&M University graduating in 1955.
After college he served 2 years in the U.S.Army. He entered Law School at the University of Texas graduating with Honors in 1959.
He married Janet Kathleen Buchanan in Texarkana in 1958. They were happily married for 50 years.
Charles practiced Law in Brazoria County for 40 years and was involved with First State Bank of Clute as a Director and Chairman of the Board.
Charles served as President of the Freeport Little League Baseball Association, Vestry member of St Paul’s Episcopal Church, and President of Riverside Country Club.
Charles has a passion for the outdoors including his military service as a tank commander, fishing, hunting, golf, and working at the ranch.
Charles deeply cared for his Family and Friends. He was loved by so many and will be fondly remembered for his quick wit, warm smile, and compassionate spirit.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Janet.
He is survived by a brother, Robert Lee, of Columbus, 2 sons, Jim, of Temple and wife Ferol, Buck, of Columbus and wife Mandi, 4 granddaughters, and 2 great grandsons.
The Family would like to thank Right at Home, TLC, and Hospice for the excellent care provided.
A Family graveside service will be held at a later date.
