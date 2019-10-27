Charles Richard Fonville
Charles Richard Fonville, 91, of Angleton, Texas passed away, Friday, October 18, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am and service beginning 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church in Angleton, Texas.
Charles faithfully served the Lord, his family and his church until the Lord took him to his heavenly home. He devoted his life to caring and nurturing his beloved wife Eloise Fonville of 65 years, his 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and great-grandson. He considered this his greatest accomplishment.
Charles served in the Navy and was stationed on the island of Attu west of Alaska during World War II. After the military he worked for Diamond Alkali where he was one of the Union organizers. He played the acoustic Bass in the company hillbilly band and sang and played guitar. He competed in the saddle bronc competition in rodeos until he got hurt. He studied electrical technology at the University of Houston which helped him get a job as an electrician with Dow Chemical Co. His venture with rice and soybean farming became large and he left Dow Chemical for full-time farming and ranching. Charles also served on the Angleton ISD School Board. He loved the city of Angleton and was very community minded offering his support in many ways.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Nanny Fonville, sisters Lucille Bierhalter-husband Asbury Bierhalter, Loraine Roberts-husband Jack Roberts, Margorie Gill, brother Lewis Fonville, Jr.-wife Myrtie Fonville, sister-in-law Lola Fonville, and brother-in-law William P. McCormack.
Charles is survived by his sons Dale Fonville and Bryan Fonville-wife Jennifer Wagner Fonville and children Beau, Jett, Ethan, and Harlee Rose, his daughter Charlotte Whitley-husband Vann Whitley, grandsons Drew Whitley, Justin Whitley-wife Amber Weinheimer-Whitley, and great-grandson Case Whitley, brothers Orville Fonville, Jerry Fonville-wife Barbara Fonville, and Thomas Fonville-wife Carol Fonville, sister-in-law Helen Newell McCormack and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers for the service are Beau Fonville, Jett Fonville, Ethan Fonville, Drew Whitley, Justin Whitley, and Pat McCormack. Honorary pallbearers are Harlee Rose Fonville, Duane Roberts, Boogie Gill, Phillip Bierhalter, Jody McCormack, Vann Whitley, Pat Kelley, and Tommy Journeay.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
