Dena C. Yates
D ecember 13, 1960 – April 22, 2020
Dena C. Yates, 59 of Angleton, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. She was born on December 13, 1960 to Louis J. Honeycutt and Mayme Ilene Graff.
Dena was a substitute teacher at Angleton ISD, primarily Angleton Junior High. She loved working at the school, but mostly loved teaching the children and being around them. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; and father, Louis J. Honeycutt.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alfred Honeycutt (wife Bridgett); daughters, Madison Yates and Cayla Pittman; grandchildren, Aydan Honeycutt, Blake Honeycutt; mother, Mayme Burke; and stepfather, Harold Burke.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, services will be set at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
