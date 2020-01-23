Dan Moody Huston
October 10, 1926 –
January 19, 2020
Dan Moody Huston, 93, formerly of Brazoria, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home in Delphos, Kansas. He was born on October 10, 1926 to Emory Lee and Sally Juanita (Weatherly) Hutson.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Brazoria First United Methodist Church with Pastor Don Brown officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dan’s name to Brazoria First United Methodist Church, 409 Lazy Lane, Brazoria, Texas 77422.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas, 118 W. Texas 77422, (979) 798-2128.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
