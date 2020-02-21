Arthur Lester Davis
“Cowboy”
Funeral Services for Arthur Lester Davis, 73, of Alvin are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton.
He passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Arthur Lester Davis
“Cowboy”
Funeral Services for Arthur Lester Davis, 73, of Alvin are pending with Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton.
He passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.