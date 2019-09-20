Matthew Thompson, Jr.
Funeral Services for Matthew Thompson Jr. 75, will be Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 29th St., Galveston, Texas. Rev. Kevin Hodge Pastor, and Rev. Cassandra Mkwanazi Officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Mims Cemetery in the Mims Community.
He was born in Galveston, the son of Matthew Thompson Sr. and Zella Mae Thompson. He was the first of two siblings; David Thompson and Barbra (Quincy Myles).
Matthew was known by his family as “Billy” and to his friends he was “Muff”.
Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, Texas 77515. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net.
